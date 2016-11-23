Corner retail property in Blackrock, Dublin for over €1m

A detached retail property on a corner, fronting on to both Mount Merrion Avenue and Cross Avenue in Blackrock, Co Dublin, is expected to attract considerable attention when it goes on the market today through Vincent Finnegan Commercial.

The property with three shops has already attracted a bid of €950,000 and is likely to be sold for more than €1 million.

The one- and two-storey block includes Butler’s Pantry, McCabes Wines and offices extending to over 101sq m (1,098sq ft). There was also a newsagent and a large garage or store.