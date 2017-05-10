Cork site with permission for 85 houses for sale in Mallow

Knight Frank is seeking more than €700,000 for a site with planning permission for 85 houses in Mallow, Co Cork. The site of 3.8 hectares (9.39 acres) is located at the rear of Annabella Park, about 1.5km west of the town centre.

The planning approval granted by An Bord Pleanála includes a provision for 64 four-bedroom semi-detached houses.

Finín O’Driscoll of Knight Frank said he is expecting a strong demand for the site because of its location in a long-established residential area and within a 10-minute walk of the town centre.

Mixed-used development in Malahide

Kelly Walsh is quoting €3.8 million for a fully tenanted mixed-use investment in Malahide, Co Dublin, which will provide a net yield of 7.25 per cent.

For sale is 1-3 The Green, a modern four-storey over-basement building with underground parking overlooking the Marina Green in the centre of the village.The ground floor is trading as Siam Thai, a popular Asian restaurant that was established in 1993 and has a second branch in Dundrum Town Centre. The restaurant has been extended to accommodate a cocktail bar.

The upper floors provide modern office space and are serviced by a lift. The property extends to 960sq m and is producing a rental income of €288,000, with a weighted average unexpired lease period of 9.3 years.

Kelly Walsh is also quoting €500,000 for a semi-detached office building let to O’Farrell Cleere Estate Agents at 1 New Street, which is producing a rent of €30,000 per annum.

Permission for eight houses in Greystones

A key development site with planning permission for eight houses at Little Orchard, Upper Grattan Park, in Greystones, Co Wicklow, has come on the market through McGovern Estate at a guide price of €1.25 million.

The one-acre site has permission for six three-bedroom semi-detached houses, a four-bedroom dormer unit and a four-bedroom two-storey detached home.

The site is located in a mature, elevated suburb with sea views and easy access to Greystones town centre and the Dart station.

Monkstown retail unit for €325,000

Lambert Smith Hampton is seeking about €325,000 for a retail unit at 27a Monkstown Farm, Monkstown, Co Dublin, which is let to Boyle Sports at a rent of €26,400 per annum. The tenant is on a 10-year lease from January 2016, with an option to break it at the end of the 10th year. Two upper floors in the building are in residential use. The investment will show a return of 7.77 per cent.

Lambert is also seeking offers of about €250,000 for the second floor of No 6 Exchequer Street, which forms part of the South City Markets. A film company already pays a rent of €10,800 for two offices on the second floor. According to sales agent Nigel Kingston, two further offices on the same floor could generate an additional €10,000 in rental income. The entire second floor was sold for £45,000 when the entire markets area were disposed of in 1992.