Cork city centre infill office site for €1.2m by private treaty

CBRE is guiding about €1.2 million for an infill office site in Cork city centre, which is to be sold by private treaty.

The plot of 0.028 of a hectare (0.07 of an acre) on the corner of Oliver Plunkett Street Lower and Clontarf Street had full planning permission for a nine-storey office block extending to 2,787sq m (30,000sq ft), but the consent has lapsed.

Located opposite the Bus Éireann Central Bus Station, the site has 22 metres of frontage on to Oliver Plunkett Street and a further 29m on to Clontarf Street. It is within five minutes’ walk of the city centre, and the range of hotels and shopping facilities include Merchants Quay Shopping Centre and the English Market.

Robert Colleran of CBRE said he was expecting strong interest in the site given its primary location and positive planning background.