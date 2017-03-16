Construction of Bolands Quay to create 500 jobs

Up to 500 jobs are expected to be created as the Bolands Quay Development gets underway in Dublin’s south docklands.

BAM Ireland has won the contract for the construction of the project, which includes three landmark buildings and has office, retail, residential and cultural space. The office space is expected to be completed by the end of next year, and once the project is finished will accommodate up to 2,500 workers. The project is being funded by Nama.

Permission for Bolands Quay was granted in July 2015, with works such as the demolition of existing silos, restoration of old mill buildings and the piling of foundations beginning that November.

As part of the project, a number of protected mill buildings will be restored and a new civic plaza overlooking the Grand Canal Dock waterfront will be created.

“Ireland needs world-class office buildings to attract international investment and BAM is uniquely positioned in terms of experience and expertise to deliver the landmark projects the country needs to compete on the world stage,” said Theo Cullinane, chief executive of BAM Ireland.