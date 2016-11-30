Commercial building in Dublin city centre for over €2.25m

Agents Murphy Mulhall are seeking offers in excess of €2.25 million for the former Harcourt Printing & Office Supplies premises and an adjacent car park on South Richmond Street, Dublin 2.

The former print works has undergone extensive refurbishment at first-floor level and is divided into five modern office suites which are rented on short-term leases.

The ground floor is currently vacant while the adjoining car park, in use for more than 20 years, can accommodate between 15 and 20 cars.

Trendy Camden Street neighbourhood

South Richmond Street is fast becoming an extension of the trendy Camden Street neighbourhood while a five-acre site to the rear, formerly occupied by the Tom Kelly flats, has been earmarked for high-end offices, a multiplex cinema, retail and restaurants at street level and 260 new residential units.

An architectural study of the 0.24 of an acre sites has noted that they are suitable for a four-storey mixed use retail, office and residential scheme.