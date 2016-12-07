Colliers sells two residential sites in Dublin

Colliers International has sold two residential sites on either side of the river Liffey in Dublin.

The company secured €800,000 for 0.41 of an acre at the former Parnell Park Public House at 121-127 Malahide Road in Dublin 3 which is ideal for a development of terraced housing or a duplex apartment scheme.

On the south side of the Liffey, Richard Bielenberg of the agency also secured €785,000 for a site of 0.3 of an acre off Sundrive Road in Kimmage, Dublin 12. The site has a lapsed planning permission for 12 apartments.