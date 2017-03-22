Colliers International campaign seeks tenants for DCU campus

Colliers International has launched a marketing campaign to find suitable tenants for two vacant floors within the DCU Alpha Innovation Campus in Glasnevin, Dublin 11.

Innovation House was recently upgraded and now has two floors vacant and extending to 1,579sq m (17,000sq ft). Floors can be split up to provide from 167sq m (1,700sq ft) of space for suitable firms. Current occupiers within DCU Alpha include Siemens, NuWave Sensors, Lightsource Labs, Veolia, Taoglas, Fire1 and VT Networks.

Conor Mulcrone of Colliers said that since its inception in 2013 the DCU Alpha innovation cluster had attracted more than 30 companies and 350 high-tech jobs. They envisioned that the site would accommodate a workforce of 1,000 across 100 companies by 2025.