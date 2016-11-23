Clontarf site with residential potential for €3.8m

The strong demand for residential sites in the Clontarf area of north Dublin should ensure an early sale of a plot extending to 0.56 of a hectare (1.4 acres) at Mount Prospect Avenue.

Peter Garrigan of CBE is guiding €3.8 million for the site which overlooks both St Anne’s Park and Dublin Bay. There are currently two large detached houses on the site which has around 60m of frontage on to Mount Prospect Avenue.

Two separate feasibility studies prepared by Rory Ryan of Ryan & Lamb Architects suggest the site has a development capacity for a low-density scheme of 16 townhouses and a higher-density scheme consisting of 62 apartments.