Clonshaugh A-grade industrial and office facility for sale or rent

William Harvey & Co is to sell or let a grade-A industrial and office facility at Clonshaugh Business and Technology Park in Dublin 17.

Sanmore House extends to 1,064sq m (11,452sq ft) with an additional non-structural mezzanine floor of 372sq m (4,004sq ft). The building includes 228sq m (2,454sq ft) of office accommodation and is for sale at €675,000 or to let at a rent of €69,000 a year.