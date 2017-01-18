Claregalway warehouses and serviced sites for €4m

Agents Cushman & Wakefield is quoting €4 million for nine partially occupied warehouse buildings and three serviced sites at the front of Claregalway Corporate Park in Claregalway, Co Galway. The park was developed in 2007 by Pádraig Connolly’s Congil company which is now under the receivership of E+Y accountants.

Only three of the nine units are let, generating a rental income of €62,283. The nine buildings extend to 6,700 sq m (72,130 sq ft). Three sites at the front of the park extending to 1.3 acres previously had planning permission for detached units with a combined floor area of 12,470 sq m (40,900 sq ft).

Seán Coyne of Cushman & Wakefield plans to sell the warehouse units individually or in a single lot. The park is around 12km (7½ miles) from Galway city on the M6 Dublin motorway.