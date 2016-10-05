Citroen showroom in Swords sells for €2.5m

A private investor has bought a motor showrooms and service station occupied by Citroen Motors at Airside Motor Park in Swords, Co Dublin, for €2.5 million.

Citroen is paying a rent of €165,000 for the 1,988sq m building which includes a showroom, parts store, offices, service bay and a perimeter forecourt for 150 cars. The 10-year lease runs from September 2011.

Stephen McCarthy of Savills handled the sale.