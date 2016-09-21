Churchtown Trust hopes to secure more than €2m for Dublin 5 site

The Churchtown Trust is hoping to secure in excess of €2 million for the former Brethren’s Meeting Room and an adjoining development site at the Glen, Watermill Road, Raheny, Dublin 5.

Robert Colleran of agents CBRE has been instructed by the Trust to find a buyer for the Bettyglen site, which could accommodate 14 to 15 houses or a duplex apartment scheme. It is located immediately north of Clontarf and St Anne’s Park.

The two-storey building extends to 480sq m (5,167sq ft) and includes a large meeting room, ancillary store room and toilets. The property adjoins the Watermill apartments, which are five storeys high. Bettyglen is within 100m of St Anne’s Park and only 240m from the coast road.