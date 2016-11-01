Central Bank confirms Hines is preferred bidder for Dame Street HQ

The deal to sell the Central Bank’s headquarters is expected to be wrapped up by Christmas, after the bank has confirmed US property company Hines has been chosen as preferred bidder to buy the building on Dame Street in Dublin.

“Hines and the Bank will enter into a process that is subject to various procedures, and will be managed by the Bank’s property advisors Lisney, ” the bank said.

The bank did not confirm the price, although it is thought to have been close to, but below, the €64 million that was sought.

Hines, which is also building a major residential development at Cherrywood in south Dublin, beat off five other bidders for the building, which is likely to be revamped and marketed for office space.