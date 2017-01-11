CBRE guiding €4 million for 1.8-acre Dundrum site

CBRE is guiding €4 million for a residential development opportunity at Annefield House on Taney Road in Dundrum, Dublin 14. The 1.8 acre site includes two houses, St Anne’s, and Annefield House, a two-storey over basement double fronted dwelling that is a protected structure.

There is scope to develop a further 12 houses on the site, subject to planning permission, according to Peter Garrigan of CBRE, as well as well as the option to restore the two older houses on the site. New housing could vary from mews buildings to large detached properties.