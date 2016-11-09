Castleknock site with high-technology zoning for sale for €1.1m

A site with high-technology zoning in Castleknock makes for an interesting development opportunity given its proximity to the M50, Navan Road Parkway railway station and the centre of one of Dublin’s most sought-after suburbs.

It is for sale through Savills for €1.1 million and extends to 5.49 acres. Situated 1.5km north of Castleknock’s Main Street and 10km northwest of Dublin city centre, the site has 146 metres of frontage on to the Navan Road, with two access points to this major arterial route.

Bordering the site to one side is the Travelodge Dublin Phoenix Park, while on another is the railway line and Royal Canal. This mainly greenfield site contains a derelict house on a portion of the lands.

Under the Fingal County Council Development Plan 2011-2017, the property is zoned objective HT (high technology) which provides for “office, research and development and high technology/high technology manufacturing-type employment in a high-quality built and landscaped environment”. This zoning objective remains unchanged in the draft Fingal County Council Development Plan 2017-2023.

Colette Mulroy of Savills says the zoning, subject to planning permission, could allow for a retail, office, restaurant/café, light industry and high technology manufacturing development.