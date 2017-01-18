Carrickmines residential site expected to generate strong interest
Two-acre ready-to-go development site has permission for 16 houses and 12 apartments
Knight Frank is quoting €2 million for the two-acre site on Glenamuck Road South site in Carrickmines.
Last July, An Bord Pleanála granted permission for the demolition of two detached houses on the Glenamuck Road South site in Carrickmines.
Agents Knight Frank are expecting considerable competition for a ready-to-go residential development opportunity on Glenamuck Road South in Carrickmines, Dublin 18.
The agency is quoting €2 million for the two-acre site with planning permission for 16 four-bedroom semidetached houses and 12 apartments, all with surface car-parking facilities. Last July, An Bord Pleanála granted permission for the demolition of two detached houses on the site – Saxaroon, an almost 279sq m (3,000sq ft) five-bedroom dormer bungalow on 1.67 acres, and Inglenook, a 154sq m (1,660sq ft) detached three-bedroom bungalow with a side extension and garage, on 0.33 of an acre.
Each of the 16 four-bedroom semidetached houses approved for the site will have floor areas of 160sq m (1,724sq ft) while the apartment element of the scheme will have six two-bedroom units, three three-bedroom apartments and three one-bedroom homes.
Finin O’Driscoll of Knight Frank says he expects strong interest in the site given the significant lack of good ready-to-go development opportunities in south Dublin.
The site is adjoins the Cairnbrook residential scheme and is within 1.1km of the Ballyogan stop on the Green Luas line.