Carrickmines residential site expected to generate strong interest

Agents Knight Frank are expecting considerable competition for a ready-to-go residential development opportunity on Glenamuck Road South in Carrickmines, Dublin 18.

The agency is quoting €2 million for the two-acre site with planning permission for 16 four-bedroom semidetached houses and 12 apartments, all with surface car-parking facilities. Last July, An Bord Pleanála granted permission for the demolition of two detached houses on the site – Saxaroon, an almost 279sq m (3,000sq ft) five-bedroom dormer bungalow on 1.67 acres, and Inglenook, a 154sq m (1,660sq ft) detached three-bedroom bungalow with a side extension and garage, on 0.33 of an acre.

Each of the 16 four-bedroom semidetached houses approved for the site will have floor areas of 160sq m (1,724sq ft) while the apartment element of the scheme will have six two-bedroom units, three three-bedroom apartments and three one-bedroom homes.

Finin O’Driscoll of Knight Frank says he expects strong interest in the site given the significant lack of good ready-to-go development opportunities in south Dublin.

The site is adjoins the Cairnbrook residential scheme and is within 1.1km of the Ballyogan stop on the Green Luas line.