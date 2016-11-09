Camden Deluxe Hotel entertainment complex for €8m

One of the principal late night attractions of the “Camden Quarter” in south inner city Dublin goes on sale today. Joint agents CBRE and Morrissey’s are inviting offers over €8 million for the Camden Deluxe Hotel and Entertainment Complex at Lower Camden Street. The facility is a focal point for late-night and weekend entertainment through a variety of attractions including a bar, a restaurant, a nightclub and a hotel.

The Camden Deluxe, a cinema until the 1970s, is the centrepiece of the hospitality complex, extending to over 3,000 sq m (42,000 sq ft) and housing 35 bedrooms. Planet Murphy’s bar and snooker hall are at ground level. The Palace nightclub, located on the first floor, was formerly known as the Palace Theatre and as a protected structure retains many of its original features including an ornate ceiling. There is an extensive outside smoking area and good delivery access via vehicular access to a coldroom in the basement.

Zoning

The property occupies a site of 0.17 of a hectare (0.42 of an acre) in a conservation area and is zoned Z4 under the Dublin City Council’s Development plan “to improve mixed service facilities.”

The exterior of the former cinema is still largely intact. The distinctive building was used for filming some of the highlights of The Commitments, one of the best remembered Irish films which was released 25 years ago on October 4th.

John Ryan of CBRE and Tony Morrissey of Morrissey’s estate agency said the sale provided “an unrivalled opportunity to acquire one of Dublin’s flagship entertainment venues which could be further developed.”