California-based software developer leased Dublin office

California-based software developer Informatica has been leased new office space in Dublin.

Irish property investment group Hibernia Reit announced on Friday that it has pre-let two floors of its 1 Windmill Lane development to the company.

Informatica will occupy the fourth and fifth floors of the property, totalling 35,000 sq ft. It comes with 10 car parking spaces.

The deal involves a 17 year lease, with 12 years term certain. The company will pay initial rent of €2.1million per annum, including annual contributions to the reception and Townhall areas.

Informatica will receive six months rent free from practical completion, which is expected in mid-2017.

The property totals 122,000 sq ft of offices, 7,000 sq ft of retail and 14 residential units under development on a one acre site.

It is one of five adjacent properties which Hibernia owns in the area, comprising over 370,000 sq ft of office space either in-place or under construction.

Hibernia director of development Mark Pollard said the building “continues to make good progress” towards expected practical completion in mid-2017.

“With the structure now fully enclosed and interior works underway, the quality of the space being delivered is becoming clear, with the stand-out features being the reception and Townhall areas, which are unusual in their scale and flexibility and are attracting positive feedback,” he said.

“Discussions are on-going with a number of other potential tenants.”