Cairn Homes to seek Irish listing as full-year revenues top €40m

Housebuilder Cairn Homes is to seek a primary listing on the Irish Stock Exchange as it announced revenues of €40.9 million for the 12 months ending December 2016.

The London-listed Irish group, which became the first Irish homebuilder to float on the stock market since McInerney Holdings in 1997 when it listed in 2015, said total revenues were mainly derived from 105 completions.

In the prior year, Cairn reported turnover of just €3.7 million.

The group reported a €1.5 million pretax loss, versus a €5.5 million loss a year earlier.

Cairn, which is currently active on seven sites in Dublin, with an eighth one in Naas to commence shortly, reported a €3.6 million operating profit as against a €3.8 million loss in the prior year.

The company last month announced it had teamed up with the National Asset Management Agency (Nama) to form a joint venture to build 71 homes in north Dublin, with 52 of those already sold for a combined €18.1 million by February 22nd.

Cairn said total site acquisition spend totalled €265.5 million last year, down from €489.7 million in 2015.

Overall, it has forward sales of 301 units with a gross sales value of €121.2 million, with the majority of forward sales due to complete this year.

It said there was strong customer response across all selling sites, with an increase in weekly sales run rate - up to 19.7 per week in first quarter to date versus 10 per week in the fourth quarter of 2016 . The company has doubled its build rate to over 250 units and 200 units per annum in Parkside and Ashbourne respectively to meet the increased demand.

“We have made significant progress during 2016, both in terms of construction activity and sales performance. We are now building on seven sites in the Greater Dublin Area, with additional sites due to commence later this year,” said chief executive Michael Stanley.