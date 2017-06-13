Cairn Homes to buy RTÉ land at Donnybrook for more than €100m

Cairn Homes has agreed to buy the 8.64 acres of lands being sold by RTÉ at Donnybrook in Dublin for more than €100 million, The Irish Times has learned.

It is understood that the Irish property group, which is led by co-founder Michael Stanley and listed on the London stock market, substantially outbid its rivals, who included Cork property developer Michael O’Flynn, Joe O’Reilly’s Chartered Land and Richard Barrett’s Bartra Capital.

The price offered by Cairn is also substantially more than the €75 million guided by Savills, the agent that brought the site to market for the State broadcaster.

Some 550 apartments are expected to be built on the site, which would equate to a purchase price per unit of more than €181,000.

Active housebuilder

Cairn is one of the most active housebuilders in the Irish market, with operations currently on sites in Dublin, Kildare, Wicklow and Meath. Its landbank consists of more than 12,000 sites, of which 96 per cent are either residentially zoned or have planning consent.

Founded two years ago, Cairn has since spent more than €750 million on site acquisitions, mostly aimed at first time buyers. It added to its firepower by raising another €52 million via a share placing.

It is not clear what planning permission Cairn will seek for the RTÉ lands at Montrose. Rival bids had suggested a hybrid scheme involving building apartments to rent. Some level of commercial or retail could also be built into the scheme.

Under planning legislation, 10 per cent of the scheme will also have to be made available to the local authority for social and affordable housing.