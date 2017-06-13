Cairn Homes to buy RTÉ land at Donnybrook for €107.5m

Cairn Homes has agreed to buy the 8.64 acres of lands being sold by RTÉ at Donnybrook in Dublin for €107.5 million.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the company said it plans to seek permission to build 500 apartments and nine houses on what it described as a “prime site in a unique location”. The deal is expected to close during July.

“Cairn is delighted to have acquired what we believe to be Dublin’s most attractive residential development site,” the company’s chief executive Michael Stanley said. “Our design-led approach, the quality of the homes we build, and our economies of scale make this a truly exceptional opportunity for us.”

He said the site at Montrose would “significantly add” to the new homes it intends to bring to the market over the coming years. “We are currently undertaking major apartment developments at both Marianella, Rathgar and 6 Hanover Quay in Dublin city centre,” he said.

It is understood that Cairn, which is listed on the London stock market, substantially outbid its rivals, who included Cork property developer Michael O’Flynn, Joe O’Reilly’s Chartered Land and Richard Barrett’s Bartra Capital.

The price offered by Cairn was also substantially more than the €75 million guided by Savills, the agent that brought the site to market for the State broadcaster.

Active housebuilder

Cairn is one of the most active housebuilders in the Irish market, with operations currently on sites in Dublin, Kildare, Wicklow and Meath. Its landbank consists of more than 12,000 sites, of which 96 per cent are either residentially zoned or have planning consent.

Founded two years ago, Cairn has since spent more than €750 million on site acquisitions, mostly aimed at first-time buyers. It added to its firepower in March by raising another €52 million via a share placing.

“We were very much encouraged by the support for our strategy through the success of our recent share placing,” Mr Stanley said. “There was a clear recognition among investors of the benefits of a balanced portfolio and of the potential of building quality homes at price points across the market spectrum.”

Under planning legislation, 10 per cent of the scheme will also have to be made available to the local authority for social and affordable housing.