Cabinteely site comes with lapsed permission for nursing home
Site on 0.52 acre has three properties with tenants in situ for over five years
The site fronting Cabinteely village in Co Dublin previously had planning permission for two retail units and a nursing home, but permission has lapsed
A site with 27m of frontage onto Cabinteely village in Co Dublin goes for sale from Wednesday at a guide price of about €1.1 million.
The regular-shaped site extends to 0.21 of a hectare (0.52 of an acre) and had planning permission for two retail units and a 49-bedroom nursing home. The permission has since lapsed.
Robert Colleran of CBRE, who is handling the sale, says the site is divided into three separate properties and, with short-term sitting tenants in place for over five years, they have gained tenancy rights. Cabinteely Motors is one of the tenants, occupying a garage extending to 232sq m (12,497sq ft); Alan Lewis Motors trades out of a “car showroom yard”.
The site also includes a three-bedroom bungalow and a derelict bungalow.
Mr Colleran describes the sale as an excellent opportunity to acquire three investment properties “with a passing rent of €66,000 and some development potential, subject to planning permission and vacant possession”.