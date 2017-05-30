Cabinteely site comes with lapsed permission for nursing home

A site with 27m of frontage onto Cabinteely village in Co Dublin goes for sale from Wednesday at a guide price of about €1.1 million.

The regular-shaped site extends to 0.21 of a hectare (0.52 of an acre) and had planning permission for two retail units and a 49-bedroom nursing home. The permission has since lapsed.

Robert Colleran of CBRE, who is handling the sale, says the site is divided into three separate properties and, with short-term sitting tenants in place for over five years, they have gained tenancy rights. Cabinteely Motors is one of the tenants, occupying a garage extending to 232sq m (12,497sq ft); Alan Lewis Motors trades out of a “car showroom yard”.

The site also includes a three-bedroom bungalow and a derelict bungalow.

Mr Colleran describes the sale as an excellent opportunity to acquire three investment properties “with a passing rent of €66,000 and some development potential, subject to planning permission and vacant possession”.