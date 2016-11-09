Building at Park West Business Park for rent at €145 a square metre

With office rents shooting up to record levels in Dublin’s central business district and on parks on the south side of the city, Park West Business Park off the M50 in Dublin 12 has been given a new lease of life through significantly lower rents than in most other parts of the city.

A good example is block 18a Parkwest, a four-storey building with 1,672sq m (18,000sq ft), bought recently by an Irish businessman based abroad for about €1.1 million and now available to rent of €145 a square metre (€13.50 a square foot).

Agent Browne Corrigan Chartered Surveyors will consider letting the block on a floor-by-floor basis with individual floor plates extending to 418sq m (4,500sq ft). Alternatively, the building would make an ideal company headquarters.

It is in pristine condition and ready for immediate occupation. Office floors are carpeted and there is air-conditioning throughout. A passenger lift serves all floors. The block was last occupied by Allianz, the largest company based in Park West, and features sculpture and a water feature in front of the main entrance.