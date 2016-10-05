Bray offices rented by HSE sells above €11m guide price

An Irish company has paid more than the €11 million guide price for an office block rented by the Health Service Executive at Bray Civic Centre in Wicklow. Agents JLL handled the sale.

Block B was developed in 2003 and is one of five buildings on the eastern side of Bray’s main street over a shared basement car park.

It extends to 3,270sq m (35,198sq ft), has the use of 65 car-parking spaces and is rented at €917,000 per annum with five yearly upwards-only rent reviews.

The lease has over 11 years to run.