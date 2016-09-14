BNP Paribas Real Estate appoints four new directors

Four new directors have just been appointed at BNP Paribas Real Estate. They are Paul Harvey, director professional services; Mervyn Ellis, director retail agency; Shane Duffy, director office agency; and Keith O’Neill, director office agency.

Patrick Curran, managing director of BNP Paribas Real Estate, said: “As directors, they will promote the success of the company by fostering business relationships with existing and new clients; complying with principles of best practice within the business sector and conforming to the highest ethical standards and professionalism.”