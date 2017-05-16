Blanchardstown site with permission for 28 units for €1.25m

A ready-to-go site with planning permission for 28 residential units in Blanchardstown is guiding €1.25 million through agent Savills.

The 1.77-acre site, on the Old Corduff Road about 500m from Blanchardstown town centre, offers easy access to the N3 and M50. It is 1.5km from Castleknock train station.

Located in a mature residential area, the site has permission for 12 three-bed, two-storey, mid-terrace houses; eight two-bed, own-door apartments; and eight duplex units.

There are a number of primary and secondary schools nearby, sports clubs, Blanchardstown Institute of Technology, the National Aquatic Centre and Corduff Sports Centre. The site also adjoins Tolka Valley Park.