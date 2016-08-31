Blanchardstown office portfolio for sale at €1.8m

A partially occupied office portfolio located within Blanchardstown Corporate Park in Dublin 15 is to be offered for sale at around €1.8 million through QRE Real Estate Advisers on the instructions of receivers Deloitte.

Providence House, a three-storey block with a floor area of 1,104sq m (11,881sq ft) and basement car parking is currently occupied by Arvato, who will be moving out at the end of the year.

The second lot includes a first floor unit of 260sq m (2,796sq ft) and an own-door ground floor area of 97sq m (1,045sq ft). Both have their own car parking facilities.

The sale also includes 257sq m (2,776sq ft) in Block 1 which is occupied by iCom Technologies on a 25-year lease from 2004.

The fifth unit is located on the first floor and shares the access with one other tenant. The unit has a floor area of 112sq m (1,207sq ft).

Blanchardstown Corporate Park has a range of attractive amenities including a childcare centre, Spar convenience store, an O’Brien’s sandwich bar and bagel factory and the Bell and Bear restaurant.