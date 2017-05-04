Blanchardstown centre plans €15m expansion

Multi Corporation, the management company for Blanchardstown Centre, has this week lodged a planning application to extend Blanchardstown’s central mall area.

The application involves a 60,000 square foot development which is expected to create a number of new large retail units on both the lower and upper central mall levels. A number of tenants are said to be relocating in an effort to facilitate the development.

Should planning be granted by Fingal County Council, the company suggests that that will results in a €15 million investment in the centre, the creation of 150 permanent positions with a further 125 jobs during the construction phase of the project.

Blanchardstown centre currently employs 5,500 people.

Multi corporation is a manager and redeveloper of shopping centres and is owned by Blackstone real estate which acquired the Blanchardstown Centre in August 2016.

“This is the first of a number of planned investments in the Blanchardstown Centre that will enhance the shopping experience for all our customers and create the large well-configured units that our retailers require to grow their businesses”, said Dominic Deeny, managing director of Multi Ireland.