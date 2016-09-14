Bettystown residential site of 12.7 acres on sale for €1.75m

A ready-to-go residential site of 12.7 acres which has permission for 115 houses in the commuter suburb of Bettystown, Co Meath, is on the market through Savills for €1.75 million.

The asking price breaks back at around €15,000 per housing plot, which seems a little low given that the same agent achieved more than €30,000 per housing plot on an Eastham Road site in the town this year. This later site had full planning permission for 45 houses.

Located to the rear of the Castlemartin housing development just off the Eastham Road and about 1km from the town centre, the site going for sale has permission for a mix of three- and four-bed semis and four-bed detached houses.

Bettystown is about 10km from Junction 7 on the M1, and 8km from Drogheda, which is the closest major shopping district. Dublin city centre is 45km away, while nearby Laytown train station has regular services to and from the capital.

Due to its proximity and accessibility to Dublin, Bettystown has grown strongly in recent years. A significant redevelopment of the Bettystown Court Hotel is also under way. Bettystown Town Centre is anchored by Tesco, and local amenities include Laytown/Bettystown Golf and Tennis Club, and a three-mile stretch of beach which runs from Gormanston to the mouth of the river Boyne at Mornington.