Bennett appointed contractor for Dublin 7 student scheme

Global Student Accommodation (GSA) has appointed Bennett Construction as the contractor for its purpose-built student accommodation project on North Brunswick Street, Dublin 7.

The two companies are already working together on the 491-bedroom student development at Kavanagh Court on Gardiner Street. The 571 en-suite rooms in the Brunswick Street venture are due to be completed by the middle of 2018.

GSA has committed €250 million on student accommodation in Dublin. In addition to the Brunswick Street and Kavanagh Court projects, it is involved in a joint venture with Harrison Street Real Estate Capital in developing a 400-bed facility at New Mill on Mill Street in Dublin 8.