Bank building in Westport, Co Mayo for €2.75m

Patricia Staunton of Cushman & Wakefield in Galway is seeking €2.75 million for a prime bank property in Westport, Co Mayo, which will show a net return of 7.62 per cent.

The Bank of Ireland branch on the high street produces an annual rent of €219,000 and has more than 15 years to run on the lease. The modern mid-terrace building has an overall floor area of more than 617sq m (7,226sq ft) over three levels and is well maintained.