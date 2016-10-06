Ballymore unveils €700m Dublin docklands development plan

Irish property group Ballymore has unveiled plans for a new €700 million development in Dublin’s docklands that will include office and retail space, and 273 apartments.

About 2,000 construction jobs will be created during the project.

Dublin Landings will be located on North Wall Quay, on a 2.35 hectare site in City Block Eight. Ballymore has partnered with Singapore’s Oxley Docklands Quay Limited on the project.

The project will include 65,000sq m (700,000sq ft) of office and retail space, with five office buildings set to be finished by 2020. Construction has already begun on two of the office blocks, and the National Treasury Management Agency is expected to be the first tenant, taking 83,000 sq ft in a waterfront building by summer 2018.

North Wall Quay

“The docklands area, and North Wall Quay specifically, has great potential and we are looking forward to harnessing that,” said Ballymore Group chairman and chief executive Seán Mulryan.

“Through considered landscaping and careful planning of the urban spaces, we aim achieve a strong sense of place. The calibre of tenants expressing interest in Dublin Landings is a testament to the quality and scale of the development which will, we believe, not only define new standards for mixed-use development in Ireland but also match international standards.”

Among the amenities planned for the development are rooftop gardens and terrace, an 1,000sq m (11,000 sq ft) gym, a concierge service for residential tenants and secure underground parking.

The project is being funded by Oxley’s own balance sheet with Ballymore as a development partner. Oxley acquired the site from the National Asset Management Agency in a sale process known as Project Wave, with the State agency retaining the freehold interest in the land.