Ballsbridge mixed-use period building and site for €4m

Knight Frank is guiding €4 million for a period building and site in Ballsbridge with permission for a conversion into 12 apartments.

The property at 19 Pembroke Road in Dublin 4 is three-storey over basement with 853sq m (9,181sq ft) and was constructed circa 1830. Many of its original features are intact.

It is located on a site of 0.34 acres with mature gardens to the rear and off-street car-parking to the front for 15 cars.

At present the property is laid out in 11 apartments and three office units, and is being sold with vacant possession.

There is planning permission, granted in May, to refurbish the main building, demolish the side extension and construct 701sq m (7,545sq ft) of new accommodation. All of this would provide 12 apartments (10 two-beds, one one-bed and one one-bed plus study unit).

The site is zoned Z2 in the Dublin City Development Plan 2011-2017 to “protect and/or improve the amenities of residential conservation areas”. It is situated on the southern side of Pembroke Road between Wellington Road and Waterloo Road.

Ballsbridge village is within 700 metres while St Stephen’s Green is 1km away. Furthermore, Charlemont Luas stop is within 1.2km while the Dart at Lansdowne Road Station is 1km away.

Knight Frank says the property allows an incoming purchaser to either obtain instant rent roll through the letting of the existing accommodation or to enact the planning grant to provide top quality accommodation in this “high-end residential location”.