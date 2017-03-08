Bakers Bar and six apartments in Dublin 8 for €1.4 m

DNG Advisory is guiding €1.4 million for the Bakers Bar and six apartments at 47-48 Thomas Street, Dublin 8, which will show a gross yield of 10 per cent.

The bar sells food as well as alcohol and produces a rent of €52,000 a year.

The residential element includes two one-bedroom apartments, three two-bedroom units and one three-bedroom apartment which produce a rental income of €77,400. There is an additional income of €11,050 from a mobile telecommunications mast on the roof.