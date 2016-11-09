Avoca to open 12th store of 4,645sq m in Dunboyne

The Avoca chain of luxury retail outlets and cafes is to open its 12th store in Dunboyne, Co Meath, next March. The 4,645sq m (50,000sq ft) outlet will have a broader mix of stock than usual, with plans to have concessionaires operating a butcher’s shop, rotisserie, wine shop, health food and garden centre, in addition to Avoca’s usual offering of a full café, grill, takeaway food, fashion and household goods.

About 100 staff will operate the new business on the ground floor of what was previously the Plantagen Garden Centre.

The Dunboyne complex will be the first store to be opened by Avoca since the Pratt family sold the business to the US catering group Aramark for a figure believed to be close to €60 million. Avoca managing director Simon Pratt said they were planning to expand their operation in Ireland by opening new stores in Cork, Limerick and Galway.