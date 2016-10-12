Asking price of €295,000 for former Victorian school in Sunday’s Well

Cork agents Cohalan Downing is guiding €295,000 for Kiemar House, a former Victorian school at Shanakiel Road, Sundays Well, Cork, which in recent years provided 309sq m (3,333sq ft ) of office space over two floors. The selling agents suggest that the building could continue to be used as offices or converted to a mixture of commercial and residential space.

Cohalan Downing is also guiding €450,000 for a landmark office building at 33/34 Washington Street, Cork, with a floor area of 297sq m (3,200sq ft). It is located directly opposite the courthouse where there is considerable footfall.