Apartments and shop in Dublin 8 for €695,000

A shop with four apartments overhead at 57 Francis Street in Dublin 8 is on the market at €695,000 through DNG Advisory.

Should it sell for its guide price, this would represent a gross investment yield of 8.6 per cent.

The ground-floor retail space is occupied by an antiques trader while the apartments are set out as three studio units and one two-bed.

These fully-let apartments and shop are producing an annual rent roll of €59,700 – but the agent says this could be increased “through active management”.

Francis Street, the heart of the antiques business in the city, has a big student population due to its proximity to the NCAD, Trinity College, St James’s Hospital and the DIT campuses at Aungier Street and Kevin Street.

The area is well serviced by public transport, including the Luas which is close by, while the city centre is within walking distance.