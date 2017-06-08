AIB gets judgment against Glen of the Downs Golf Club landowner

AIB Bank has been granted judgment for €751,890 against Delgany businessman Michael Doyle (73), who claims ownership of the 107 acres on which the now defunct Glen of the Downs Golf Club was situated.

A “task force” of former members is believed to be among a number of interests bidding to buy the property out of receivership and set up a new club.

Mr Justice Tony O’Connor decided that Mr Doyle had failed to disclose a bona fide defence to AIB’s claim for summary judgment against him for personal loans relating to property investments in Co Roscommon.

Mr Doyle had earlier asked the High Court for interlocutory injunctive relief against Ennis Property Finance DAC, restraining it from exercising loan security rights allegedly attached to Glen of the Downs lands but this had been refused by Ms Justice Caroline Costello. Ennis had acquired the undisputed loans from Bank of Scotland.

The judge, who twice exhorted Mr Doyle and AIB to work towards an overall solution to the entire indebtedness of Mr Doyle, said Mr Doyle was “in quite a pickle”.

Judge O’Connor heard there had been a number of property loans from 2002 up to 2009 before a final agreement in July 2011 under which Doyle had been required to make interest repayments of €2,400 and on which he had reneged in 2013. By October 2015 he had been indebted in the sum of €728,520 which had appointed a receiver over its interests in Doyle’s assets.

Earlier Ms Justice Costello dismissed Mr Doyle’s application for orders allowing him retake possession of Glen of the Downs golf course from receiver Stephen Tennant of Grant Thornton.

Mr Doyle had also unsuccessfully sought injunctions restraining Ennis Property Finance and Structured Finance Management (Ireland) Ltd from interfering with, trespassing on or attending at the golf course lands.

Glen of the Downs Golf Club plc has been in liquidation since late last year.