Agricultural land in Golden Vale and site in Ranelagh

Clonmel agent Dougan Fitzgerald is expecting strong interest in 24 acres of some of the best tillage land in the Golden Vale, which is to be sold at auction on June 8th.

The Co Tipperary agent has set a guide price of €12,000 an acre for the land, which has frontage on to the Cahir to Clonmel road, about 1km from Cahir. The land has obvious development potential – which might be provided for in the next development plan – but for now it is to be sold as agricultural land.

Restaurant in Ranelagh

Ranelagh village’s appeal as a south Dublin restaurant location will be further tested this week by Savills, when the estate agent seeks a tenant for the former Rio Rodizio restaurant opposite SuperValu and close to the Luas station.

Stephen McCarthy of Savills is quoting a rent of €135,000 per annum for the open plan, double height, ground-floor premises, which extends to 248sq m (2,670sq ft). An outdoor terrace to the rear adds a further 51sq m (548sq ft). The building would suit a range of food and beverage concepts, he said.

Also in Ranelagh, Ross Shorten of Lisney is quoting €450,000 for a redevelopment site close to the Dublin 6 village.

The 0.018 hectare site at Chelmsford Road has planning permission for a mixed-use, three-storey over-basement building with a floor area of 438sq m (4,714 sq ft) for a restaurant and offices. The cleared site previously accommodated a motorbike shop.

Restaurant in Smithfield

Ciarán Kelly of Savills is quoting a rent of €65,000 for a restaurant at Smithfield Square, Dublin 7. The 244sq m (2,626sq ft) premises is available on a new long-term lease. Other occupiers in Smithfield Square include The Generator Hostel, Thunder Alley, Jo Burger and Brown Bag Films.