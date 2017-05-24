A beaut of a retail investment in Sandyford for €410,000

Ellen Prenderville of QRE is seeking €410,000 for a retail investment at Sandyford Office Park in Sandyford, Dublin 18. The 180sq m (1,904sq ft) unit opposite Sandyford Luas Stop is let to Brazilia beauty salon on a 10-year lease from 2016 at a passing rent of €35,000 per annum. The initial yield will be 8 percent.