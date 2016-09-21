€750,000 reserve for Dublin 1 townhouse and apartments
Langrishe Place: four one-beds and one townhouse
Allsop’s Jonathan Fenn is expecting strong interest in a well located apartment investment at Langrishe Place, Dublin 1, which is expected to make in excess of the reserve price of €750,000 when it goes to auction on September 28th. The four one-bed units in the block and one two-bedroom townhouse are currently producing a rent of €72,000 which could possibly be increased to €84,000.