€700 per sq m rent for top D2 offices

The Clancourt Group is once again developing a new office building in Dublin’s Upper Hatch Street where it has had considerable success with two other adjoining blocks.

Three Park Place will be next to One and Two Park Place which has an array of high-calibre tenants including Aviva, Barclays Bank, Bank of America, Dropbox and Slack.

Joint agents Knight Frank and BNP Paribas Real Estate are quoting rents of €700 per sq m (€65 per sq ft) for what is being planned as top-of-the-range office space due to be completed in the third quarter of 2017.

The carefully planned Three Park Place – with views overlooking one of Dublin’s hidden gems, the Iveagh Gardens – is set to follow the success of the first phase.

Designed by architects BKD, the new headquarter office building has been specifically designed to address the key aspirations of the modern occupier in terms of architectural merits.

Solar panels

The new building will have highly efficient floors, typically extending to 1,966sq m (21,000sq ft), and offering considerable flexibility not just in terms of floor plate subdivision, but with the added benefit of having the ability to interconnect with One and Two Park Place at a future point in time if desired.

Designed to provide around 12,541sq m (135,000sq ft) of floor space, the seven-storey block will qualify for a LEED rating of gold and a BER of B1.

These standards are due to be achieved through the provision of solar panels on the roof to generate renewable energy, rainwater harvesting, gas-fired water heaters and Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI) controlled lighting.

The decision to opt for the highest specifications will be welcomed by employers familiar with the well-publicised “war for talent” who may try to find a point of difference to attract and retain staff.

This occupier-led approach to design will lead to a central core layout with full-height glazed facades to key elevations, ensuring an abundance of natural light to all internal offices.

Another distinguishing feature will be the 2.83m finished floor-to-ceiling height, something that is rare enough in Dublin.

Equally important will be the provision of a double-height reception area of 230sq m (2,500sq ft), 14 shower/changing facilities, 34 car spaces and parking for 142 bicycles.

For businesses seeking to attract and retain staff, Park Place is an ideal location close to a range of eateries, bars, restaurants and hotels.

For staff and visitors, it could not be easier, with the Luas service nearby, along with Dublin Bikes facilities and Dublin Bus and Aircoach stops.