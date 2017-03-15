€2.5m for 4.85 hectares of development land in Dublin 22

CBRE is seeking €2.5 million for 4.85 hectares (11.98 acres) of development land at Kingswood Business Park, Baldonnel Road Lower, Dublin 22. The site will also be offered for sale in two smaller lots.

The selling agents say that lands have a positive planning history. Planning permission was previously granted for the development of light industrial units, a service station and a car-testing facility.

John Reynolds of CBRE said the current shortage of industrial accommodation was prompting developers to look at “build-to-suit” options, particularly along the N7 Dublin-Cork route.