€2.55m for Chadwicks store at Stillorgan Industrial Park

A blue chip industrial investment based on the Chadwicks store at Birch Avenue in Stillorgan Industrial Park in south Dublin is to be offered for sale through agents JLL.

The €2.55 million being sought for the semi-detached 1,390sq m (14,973sq ft) building will show a return of 6.76 per cent. The Grafton Group is paying a rent of €180,000 on a 35-year, upwards only lease from 1990.

There is both staff and customer parking at the front of the building.