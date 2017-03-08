€1.7m sought for Dublin 4 beauty salon

A fine Victorian building in use as a beauty salon at 1 St Mary’s Road, Dublin 4, is to be sold alongside an adjoining two-bedroom coach house by Colliers International.

Michele McGarry of the selling agents is seeking €1.7 million for the salon building which is let to Callan & Co at a rent of €90,000 per annum. The rent will increase to €97,500 in January, 2021, and will be subject to open market reviews from January, 2026. There are 10.5 years to run until a break option in December, 2027. The building has a net internal area of more than 185sq m (2,000sq ft) over two floors which are in immaculate condition.

Colliers are quoting €950,000 for The Coach House, a charming two-bedroom Victorian redbrick house also fronting on St Marys Road. The two-storey building extends to almost 80sq m (800sq ft) and has off-street car parking behind electronic gates for up to three cars. The property is being offered for sale with the benefit of a planning permission for a 57sq m (615sq ft) extension to the house.