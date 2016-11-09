€1.65m sought for Dame Street period office building opposite Central Bank in Dublin 2

A substantial period office building opposite the Central Bank on Dame Street in Dublin 2 is fresh to the investment market this week at €1.65 million through agent BNP Paribas Real Estate.

This part of Dame Street is in line for considerable change over the next few years given the arrival of Luas Cross City in 2017, the planned public piazza at College Green in 2019 and the likely redevelopment of the Central Bank portfolio of buildings which US property company Hines is now the “preferred bidder” for at €65 million.

No 37 Dame Street, which is currently occupied on a short-term basis by the Migrants Rights Centre Ireland, is a five-storey-over-basement building of 496sq m (5,339sq ft). There is a four-storey extension to the rear that was built in 1991 and includes two car-parking spaces accessed off Dame Lane.

Keith O’Neill of BNP Paribas Real Estate says the property is in need of modernisation but has a lift which accesses all floors, bar the fourth. “This should attract interest from a variety of business-user types such as solicitors/accountancy firms, recruitment companies, charitable organisations or companies who require a public office dimension to their business at ground floor level.”