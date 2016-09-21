€1.575m for Stillorgan industrials, €1.1m for Dublin 2 Georgian

Danielle Rocca Devine of BNP Paribas Real Estate is guiding €1,575,000 for two interconnecting warehouse buildings at Holly Avenue in Stillorgan Industrial Estate in Dublin.

The 2,521sq m (27,136sq ft) buildings along with office accommodation are used as a printing works and fully let to RR Donnelly Document Solutions (Ireland) Ltd under a 10-year lease from 2015 at a rent of €135,000 per annum. The company has been based in the premises since 2004.

Meanwhile Matthew Vanston, also of BNP Paribas Real Estate, is guiding over €1.1 million for a mixed-use Georgian at 10 Mount Street Upper. The property is currently producing short term income of €41,200. The basement and second floor are currently vacant.