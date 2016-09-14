€1.1m for shop/apartments on Baggot Street in Dublin 2

A high-yielding mixed-use investment at 137 Lower Baggot Street in Dublin is on the market through joint agents Savills and O’Donnellan & Joyce at €1.1 million.

This high-profile property is producing a rent roll of €88,400 per annum, which suggests a return of around 7.7 per cent after standard purchaser’s cost. The property, which has 174sq m (1,870sq ft) of space, is divided into a ground floor retail unit with basement and two two-bed apartments overhead.

Barbiere barbers, which also has an outlet on Camden Street, occupies the retail element on a 15-year lease at a passing rent of €50,000, while the apartments, accessed separately off Baggot Street, rent for a combined €38,000.

Baggot Street is in the heart of the city centre.