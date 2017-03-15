Business Podcast: PAC not equipped to deal with Project Eagle, says Cullinane

In this week’s Inside Business, Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane explains how he and his colleagues on the Public Accounts Committee were not equipped to deal with all of the allegations of wrongdoing in relation to the circumstances surrounding the sale of NAMA’s Project Eagle loan book and why there needs to be a commission of investigation to take a deeper look at it.

On the criticism of Finance Minister Michael Noonan in the PAC report, Deputy Cullinane said it was very mild in nature and that it was a criticism of procedure rather than a personal one.

He was joined in studio by our political correspondent Harry McGee to go through the details of the report and to explain why tax-payers should be concerned by the findings.

Also in this episode, our business team go through some of the big stories of the week, covering everything from Ardagh’s IPO to the ongoing and multi-faceted row over the Mercantile pub group.

The Irish Times Business Podcast is presented by Finance Correspondent Ciarán Hancock in association with Irish Life.

