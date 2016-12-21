The AIB Start-up Academy shortlist is announced

The 22 shortlisted companies for next year’s AIB Start-Up Academy were announced today. After over 450 applications were initially received, the judges have been working over the past few weeks to whittle down their longlist of 76 companies to 22 who have made it through to the shortlist.

The longlisted companies were invited to submit a pitch-deck presentation of their start-up idea and these were evaluated by the judging panel. This is one step closer for these start-up companies to winning the Academy’s coveted top prize, which is worth €200,000.

The shortlisted companies are:

FruitCubed by Breffney & Co - Breffney O Dowling Keane

Engager - Aisling OReilly

FRANKMAN Grooming - Michael Swift

Fresh from...the pier - Ken Mc Hugh

THE BASHco - Claire McCarthy

Primaryschools.ie - Sadhbh Kurzawska

FEED - Shane Ryan

Tipperary Boutique Distillery Limited - Jennifer Nickerson

Bakers & Cakers - Mary Toner

Izzy Wheels - Ailbhe Keane

Skellig Surgical - Conor O'Shea

PhysioLinked - Sonia Neary

WorkJuggle - Ciara Garvan

Kirwan Dynomed - Raymond

Atturos - Stephen Pennington

Ostoform - Kevin Kelleher

SocialFeedia - Mel Clohosey

The Little Pharma Ltd - Amanda Swan

Hydrasure - Emer Cooney

kiki moon - Keelin O'Keeffe

JobFace - Fearghal Mulvihill

Oathello Network Limited - Jennifer Hourihane

Each of the shortlisted companies will pitch at the shortlist pitch day in The Irish Times on January 10, 2017. This will require each company to deliver an elevator style pitch followed by a Q&A with the judging panel. This year’s judging panel are Fiona Mahon from AIB, Bridget O’Donoghue from AIB, Eimear Moran from The Irish Times, Elaine O’Hora from Munchies, Jamie Macken from Livewire and David Murphy from The Irish Times.

10 finalists will be chosen from the shortlist and the remaining 12 shortlisted companies will be invited to pitch at one of the four AIB Start-up Academy Summits taking place in January and February 2017 across the country, where a judging panel will select a further four finalists to participate in the Start-up Academy programme.

The eight-week academy will begin in February 2017 and the finalists will make a final pitch to win at the final in April.

To find out more visit www.irishtimes.com/business/aib-start-up-academy